Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 333.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 336.1 and closed at 333.3, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 338.3 and a low of 330.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 323,141.4 crore, NTPC continues to show significant activity, evidenced by a trading volume of 370,101 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range is between 293.3 and 448.3.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.67Support 1329.92
Resistance 2341.83Support 2326.33
Resistance 3345.42Support 3322.17
24 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 39.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
24 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14756 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹333.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 338.3 & 330.4 yesterday to end at 333.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.