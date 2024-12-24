Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹336.1 and closed at ₹333.3, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹338.3 and a low of ₹330.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹323,141.4 crore, NTPC continues to show significant activity, evidenced by a trading volume of 370,101 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹293.3 and ₹448.3.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.67
|Support 1
|329.92
|Resistance 2
|341.83
|Support 2
|326.33
|Resistance 3
|345.42
|Support 3
|322.17
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 39.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.3 & ₹330.4 yesterday to end at ₹333.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend