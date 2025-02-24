Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 24 Feb 2025, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 325.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates :

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 324.95 and closed slightly higher at 325.15. The stock reached a high of 329.70 and a low of 321.45 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 316,062.83 crore, with a trading volume of 518,098 shares on the BSE. NTPC's 52-week high is 448.30, while the 52-week low is 292.70, indicating a significant range in its stock performance.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:01:03 AM IST

NTPC, France's EDF tie up for pumped storage, green and distribution projects

The joint venture will undertake such projects independently or may partner with JVs and subsidiaries within India and neighbouring countries.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/ntpc-france-edf-tie-up-green-projects-psp-green-power-distribution-business-renewable-energy-11740320266697.html

24 Feb 2025, 09:01:03 AM IST

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: UG and PG schedule to be OUT soon - How to check and more details here

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: RRB is set to announce the NTPC UG and PG exam dates for 2025. Candidates can find the schedule on the official RRB website. The recruitment aims to fill 11,558 positions, including 8,113 for graduates and 3,445 for undergraduates.

https://www.livemint.com/education/rrb-ntpc-exam-date-2025-ug-and-pg-schedule-to-be-out-soon-how-to-check-and-more-details-here-11740361401506.html

24 Feb 2025, 08:47:09 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1330.45Support 1322.25
Resistance 2334.2Support 2317.8
Resistance 3338.65Support 3314.05
24 Feb 2025, 08:30:02 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 31.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8898
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
24 Feb 2025, 08:19:11 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12928 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 518 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:00:54 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹325.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 329.70 & 321.45 yesterday to end at 325.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

