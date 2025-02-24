Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹324.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹325.15. The stock reached a high of ₹329.70 and a low of ₹321.45 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹316,062.83 crore, with a trading volume of 518,098 shares on the BSE. NTPC's 52-week high is ₹448.30, while the 52-week low is ₹292.70, indicating a significant range in its stock performance.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 1.10%, currently trading at ₹322.35. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have dropped by 3.92%, also settling at ₹322.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,795.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.62%
|3 Months
|-6.21%
|6 Months
|-18.83%
|YTD
|-2.13%
|1 Year
|-3.92%
The joint venture will undertake such projects independently or may partner with JVs and subsidiaries within India and neighbouring countries.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/ntpc-france-edf-tie-up-green-projects-psp-green-power-distribution-business-renewable-energy-11740320266697.html
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: RRB is set to announce the NTPC UG and PG exam dates for 2025. Candidates can find the schedule on the official RRB website. The recruitment aims to fill 11,558 positions, including 8,113 for graduates and 3,445 for undergraduates.
https://www.livemint.com/education/rrb-ntpc-exam-date-2025-ug-and-pg-schedule-to-be-out-soon-how-to-check-and-more-details-here-11740361401506.html
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|330.45
|Support 1
|322.25
|Resistance 2
|334.2
|Support 2
|317.8
|Resistance 3
|338.65
|Support 3
|314.05
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 31.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 518 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.70 & ₹321.45 yesterday to end at ₹325.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.