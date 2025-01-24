Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 322.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 323.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 320.25 and closed higher at 322.45. The stock reached a high of 325.10 and a low of 319.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 313,832.60 crore, NTPC's performance reflects a steady interest, evidenced by a trading volume of 169,775 shares on the BSE. The stock is currently positioned between its 52-week high of 448.30 and low of 296.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1326.05Support 1320.5
Resistance 2328.35Support 2317.25
Resistance 3331.6Support 3314.95
24 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 458.0, 41.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy9887
    Hold2221
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell1111
24 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15184 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 169 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹322.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 325.1 & 319.55 yesterday to end at 323.65. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

