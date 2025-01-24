Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹320.25 and closed higher at ₹322.45. The stock reached a high of ₹325.10 and a low of ₹319.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹313,832.60 crore, NTPC's performance reflects a steady interest, evidenced by a trading volume of 169,775 shares on the BSE. The stock is currently positioned between its 52-week high of ₹448.30 and low of ₹296.85.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|326.05
|Support 1
|320.5
|Resistance 2
|328.35
|Support 2
|317.25
|Resistance 3
|331.6
|Support 3
|314.95
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹458.0, 41.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 169 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹325.1 & ₹319.55 yesterday to end at ₹323.65. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.