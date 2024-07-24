Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc's stock opened at ₹377.95 and closed at ₹373.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹385.35, while the low was ₹361.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹370,752.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹395 and ₹192.9 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 2,246,186 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹414.0, 8.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 153.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹385.35 & ₹361.45 yesterday to end at ₹382.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend