Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹358, closed at ₹359.7 with a high of ₹363.5 and a low of ₹355.5. The market capitalization was ₹351,795.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹395 and the low was ₹183.5. The BSE volume for the day was 95,991 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 457.54%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹355.5 and a high of ₹364.1 on the current day.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -44.13% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ntpc traded until 12 AM is 44.13% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹363.15, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 363.45 and 360.7 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 360.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 363.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|363.68
|Support 1
|362.03
|Resistance 2
|364.42
|Support 2
|361.12
|Resistance 3
|365.33
|Support 3
|360.38
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|363.65
|10 Days
|365.24
|20 Days
|364.05
|50 Days
|359.04
|100 Days
|343.51
|300 Days
|302.32
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹359.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹363.5 & ₹355.5 yesterday to end at ₹359.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.