Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 359.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 358, closed at 359.7 with a high of 363.5 and a low of 355.5. The market capitalization was 351,795.05 crore. The 52-week high was 395 and the low was 183.5. The BSE volume for the day was 95,991 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:10 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 457.54%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

24 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 355.5 and a high of 364.1 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -44.13% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ntpc traded until 12 AM is 44.13% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 363.15, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 363.45 and 360.7 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 360.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 363.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1363.68Support 1362.03
Resistance 2364.42Support 2361.12
Resistance 3365.33Support 3360.38
24 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days363.65
10 Days365.24
20 Days364.05
50 Days359.04
100 Days343.51
300 Days302.32
24 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹359.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 363.5 & 355.5 yesterday to end at 359.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

