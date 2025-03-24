LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 351.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.