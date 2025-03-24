Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹342.90 and closed at ₹341.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹353.65 and a low of ₹341.55 throughout the day. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹340,498.43 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹292.70, with a trading volume of 398,429 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 359.75 & a low of 353.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.32
|Support 1
|355.32
|Resistance 2
|363.53
|Support 2
|351.53
|Resistance 3
|367.32
|Support 3
|349.32
Ntpc Live Updates:
Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ntpc Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price has increased by 1.51%, reaching ₹356.45, in alignment with the performance of its peers. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power Co, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|356.45
|5.3
|1.51
|448.3
|292.7
|345637.67
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|288.3
|5.3
|1.87
|366.2
|247.5
|268136.41
|Adani Power
|527.95
|5.5
|1.05
|896.75
|430.85
|203627.1
|Adani Green Energy
|962.75
|8.2
|0.86
|2173.65
|758.0
|152502.73
|Tata Power Co
|380.2
|0.75
|0.2
|494.85
|326.25
|121486.81
Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.94%; Futures open interest increased by 1.04%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹355.15, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹351.15
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹355.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹344.62 and ₹356.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹344.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 356.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 2.24%, currently trading at ₹359.00. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 8.09% to reach ₹359.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.85%
|3 Months
|6.97%
|6 Months
|-17.14%
|YTD
|5.38%
|1 Year
|8.09%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.72
|Support 1
|344.62
|Resistance 2
|361.23
|Support 2
|337.03
|Resistance 3
|368.82
|Support 3
|332.52
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹421.0, 19.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14126 k
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 160.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 398 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹341.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹353.65 & ₹341.55 yesterday to end at ₹351.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.