Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 351.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 342.90 and closed at 341.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 353.65 and a low of 341.55 throughout the day. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 340,498.43 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 292.70, with a trading volume of 398,429 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 359.75 & a low of 353.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.32Support 1355.32
Resistance 2363.53Support 2351.53
Resistance 3367.32Support 3349.32
24 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price has increased by 1.51%, reaching 356.45, in alignment with the performance of its peers. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power Co, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc356.455.31.51448.3292.7345637.67
Power Grid Corporation Of India288.35.31.87366.2247.5268136.41
Adani Power527.955.51.05896.75430.85203627.1
Adani Green Energy962.758.20.862173.65758.0152502.73
Tata Power Co380.20.750.2494.85326.25121486.81
24 Mar 2025, 09:43 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.94%; Futures open interest increased by 1.04%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹355.15, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹351.15

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 355.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 344.62 and 356.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 344.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 356.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 2.24%, currently trading at 359.00. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 8.09% to reach 359.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.85%
3 Months6.97%
6 Months-17.14%
YTD5.38%
1 Year8.09%
24 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.72Support 1344.62
Resistance 2361.23Support 2337.03
Resistance 3368.82Support 3332.52
24 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 19.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
24 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14126 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 160.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 398 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹341.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 353.65 & 341.55 yesterday to end at 351.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.