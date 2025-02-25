LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Decline as Market Faces Headwinds Today

3 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:53 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 320.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.60 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.