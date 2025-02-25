Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Decline as Market Faces Headwinds Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹323.60 and closed at ₹325.95, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹325.50 and a low of ₹319.50 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹310,390.28 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a 52-week low of ₹292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 188,186 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price declined by 1.09%, reaching ₹316.60, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are experiencing declines, whereas Adani Power and Adani Green Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|316.6
|-3.5
|-1.09
|448.3
|292.7
|306996.45
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|256.6
|-2.55
|-0.98
|366.2
|252.1
|238653.49
|Adani Power
|483.9
|13.75
|2.92
|896.75
|430.85
|186637.28
|Adani Green Energy
|840.25
|4.65
|0.56
|2173.65
|818.5
|133098.33
|Tata Power
|353.15
|-1.5
|-0.42
|494.85
|326.25
|112843.42
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Ntpc suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Stock Market today: NTPC Green Energy shares regained ₹100 markin the morning trades on Tuesday. Parent NTPC plans ₹2 lakh crore investment in Madhya Pradesh and NTPC Green to develop 20GW projects in Madhya Pradesh:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ntpc-green-energy-shares-regain-rs-100-mark-to-develop-20gw-projects-in-madhya-pradesh-11740455868923.html
Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹317.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹315.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹315.58 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.72%, currently trading at ₹317.80. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have declined by 5.23%, also at ₹317.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.87%
|3 Months
|-6.51%
|6 Months
|-22.84%
|YTD
|-3.97%
|1 Year
|-5.23%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-ntpc-lic-biocon-texmaco-rail-manappuram-finance-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11740446067847.html
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|323.62
|Support 1
|317.67
|Resistance 2
|327.48
|Support 2
|315.58
|Resistance 3
|329.57
|Support 3
|311.72
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 34.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹325.50 & ₹319.50 yesterday to end at ₹320.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.