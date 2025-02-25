Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Decline as Market Faces Headwinds Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 320.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.60 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 323.60 and closed at 325.95, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 325.50 and a low of 319.50 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 310,390.28 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.30 and a 52-week low of 292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 188,186 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:53 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price declined by 1.09%, reaching 316.60, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are experiencing declines, whereas Adani Power and Adani Green Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC316.6-3.5-1.09448.3292.7306996.45
Power Grid Corporation Of India256.6-2.55-0.98366.2252.1238653.49
Adani Power483.913.752.92896.75430.85186637.28
Adani Green Energy840.254.650.562173.65818.5133098.33
Tata Power353.15-1.5-0.42494.85326.25112843.42
25 Feb 2025, 09:44 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.16%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.29%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Ntpc suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:44 AM IST NTPC Green Energy shares regain ₹100 mark: To develop 20GW projects in Madhya Pradesh

Stock Market today: NTPC Green Energy shares regained 100 markin the morning trades on Tuesday. Parent NTPC plans 2 lakh crore investment in Madhya Pradesh and NTPC Green to develop 20GW projects in Madhya Pradesh:

25 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹316.60, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹320.10

Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 317.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 315.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of 315.58 then there can be further negative price movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.72%, currently trading at 317.80. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have declined by 5.23%, also at 317.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.87%
3 Months-6.51%
6 Months-22.84%
YTD-3.97%
1 Year-5.23%
25 Feb 2025, 09:03 AM IST Stocks to watch: NTPC, LIC, Biocon, Texmaco Rail, Manappuram Finance among shares to remain in focus today

25 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1323.62Support 1317.67
Resistance 2327.48Support 2315.58
Resistance 3329.57Support 3311.72
25 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 34.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8898
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
25 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12051 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹325.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 325.50 & 319.50 yesterday to end at 320.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

