Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹382.4 and closed at ₹382.35. The stock reached a high of ₹395 and a low of ₹382 during the trading session. The market capitalization of NTPC stood at ₹380,642.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹395 and ₹192.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,871,690 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|397.7
|Support 1
|384.4
|Resistance 2
|403.0
|Support 2
|376.4
|Resistance 3
|411.0
|Support 3
|371.1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹414.0, 5.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1871 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹395 & ₹382 yesterday to end at ₹392.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend