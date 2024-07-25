Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 382.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 382.4 and closed at 382.35. The stock reached a high of 395 and a low of 382 during the trading session. The market capitalization of NTPC stood at 380,642.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 395 and 192.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,871,690 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1397.7Support 1384.4
Resistance 2403.0Support 2376.4
Resistance 3411.0Support 3371.1
25 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 414.0, 5.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101110
    Buy8888
    Hold1100
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
25 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21710 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1871 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹382.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 395 & 382 yesterday to end at 392.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

