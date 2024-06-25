Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹358, reached a high of ₹364.55, and a low of ₹355.5 before closing at ₹359.7. The market capitalization was ₹351,746.56 crore with a 52-week high of ₹395 and a 52-week low of ₹183.5. The BSE volume for the day was 725,814 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 725 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹364.55 & ₹355.5 yesterday to end at ₹359.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.