Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 359.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 358, reached a high of 364.55, and a low of 355.5 before closing at 359.7. The market capitalization was 351,746.56 crore with a 52-week high of 395 and a 52-week low of 183.5. The BSE volume for the day was 725,814 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19064 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 725 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹359.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 364.55 & 355.5 yesterday to end at 359.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

