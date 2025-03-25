Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹358.70 and closed lower at ₹351.15. The stock reached a high of ₹368.00 and a low of ₹353.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹356,207.03 crore, NTPC's performance reflects its position in the market, with a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹292.70. The BSE volume for the day was 523,800 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹351.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹368.00 & ₹353.75 yesterday to end at ₹367.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.