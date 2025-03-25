Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 4.61 %. The stock closed at 351.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 358.70 and closed lower at 351.15. The stock reached a high of 368.00 and a low of 353.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 356,207.03 crore, NTPC's performance reflects its position in the market, with a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 292.70. The BSE volume for the day was 523,800 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹351.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 368.00 & 353.75 yesterday to end at 367.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

