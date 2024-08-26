Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹402.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹401.8. The stock reached a high of ₹403.65 and a low of ₹401.2. NTPC's market capitalization stood at ₹390,969.58 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹426.35 and a low of ₹215.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,063 shares for NTPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.41%; Futures open interest increased by 7.53%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price along with higher open interest in NTPC suggests that it may experience some positive price movement in the coming days. Traders might consider holding their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, NTPC stock fluctuated between a low of ₹401.2 and a high of ₹412.3.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 72.39% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, NTPC's trading volume surged by 72.39% compared to the previous day, with the price reaching ₹411.35, an increase of 2.38%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC reached a high of 412.3 and a low of 407.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing a strong upward trend. Traders are advised to assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider tightening their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|413.15
|Support 1
|407.9
|Resistance 2
|415.35
|Support 2
|404.85
|Resistance 3
|418.4
|Support 3
|402.65
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|404.64
|10 Days
|402.40
|20 Days
|406.61
|50 Days
|386.81
|100 Days
|372.57
|300 Days
|336.63
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹411.4, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹401.8
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹405.78 & second resistance of ₹409.02 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹412.13. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹412.13 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 10.55% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NTPC is 10.55% higher compared to yesterday, with the price reaching ₹409.4, an increase of 1.89%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 408.07 and 403.47 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, purchasing near the hourly support of 403.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 408.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|407.95
|Support 1
|405.65
|Resistance 2
|408.85
|Support 2
|404.25
|Resistance 3
|410.25
|Support 3
|403.35
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹407.15, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹401.8
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹405.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹409.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹409.02 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC's share price rose by 1.17% today, reaching ₹406.5, amidst mixed performance among its peers. While Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are experiencing declines, Power Grid Corporation of India is on the rise. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.63% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|406.5
|4.7
|1.17
|426.35
|215.6
|394169.48
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|340.4
|4.25
|1.26
|362.3
|181.09
|316592.42
|Adani Green Energy
|1884.75
|-16.7
|-0.88
|2173.65
|816.0
|298550.52
|Adani Power
|670.85
|-5.0
|-0.74
|896.75
|289.3
|258742.82
|Tata Power
|417.3
|-0.7
|-0.17
|470.85
|230.05
|133410.47
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 10.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -44.53% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume was 44.53% lower compared to the previous day, while the price stood at ₹405.9, marking a 1.02% decline. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹401.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹403.65 & ₹401.2 yesterday to end at ₹403.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.