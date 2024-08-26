Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 401.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 402.9 and closed slightly lower at 401.8. The stock reached a high of 403.65 and a low of 401.2. NTPC's market capitalization stood at 390,969.58 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 426.35 and a low of 215.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,063 shares for NTPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:10:04 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.41%; Futures open interest increased by 7.53%

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price along with higher open interest in NTPC suggests that it may experience some positive price movement in the coming days. Traders might consider holding their long positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:01:19 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, NTPC stock fluctuated between a low of 401.2 and a high of 412.3.

26 Aug 2024, 12:48:01 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 72.39% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, NTPC's trading volume surged by 72.39% compared to the previous day, with the price reaching 411.35, an increase of 2.38%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:37:40 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC reached a high of 412.3 and a low of 407.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing a strong upward trend. Traders are advised to assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider tightening their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1413.15Support 1407.9
Resistance 2415.35Support 2404.85
Resistance 3418.4Support 3402.65
26 Aug 2024, 12:23:47 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days404.64
10 Days402.40
20 Days406.61
50 Days386.81
100 Days372.57
300 Days336.63
26 Aug 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:13:46 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹411.4, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹401.8

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 405.78 & second resistance of 409.02 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 412.13. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 412.13 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:50:27 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 10.55% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for NTPC is 10.55% higher compared to yesterday, with the price reaching 409.4, an increase of 1.89%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:35:03 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 408.07 and 403.47 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, purchasing near the hourly support of 403.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 408.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1407.95Support 1405.65
Resistance 2408.85Support 2404.25
Resistance 3410.25Support 3403.35
26 Aug 2024, 11:20:44 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹407.15, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹401.8

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 405.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 409.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 409.02 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:11:32 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC's share price rose by 1.17% today, reaching 406.5, amidst mixed performance among its peers. While Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are experiencing declines, Power Grid Corporation of India is on the rise. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.63% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC406.54.71.17426.35215.6394169.48
Power Grid Corporation Of India340.44.251.26362.3181.09316592.42
Adani Green Energy1884.75-16.7-0.882173.65816.0298550.52
Adani Power670.85-5.0-0.74896.75289.3258742.82
Tata Power417.3-0.7-0.17470.85230.05133410.47
26 Aug 2024, 11:03:44 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 10.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy7788
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
26 Aug 2024, 10:45:43 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -44.53% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume was 44.53% lower compared to the previous day, while the price stood at 405.9, marking a 1.02% decline. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:25:34 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹401.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 403.65 & 401.2 yesterday to end at 403.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

