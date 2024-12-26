Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹335.5 and closed at ₹333.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹336.85 and a low of ₹331.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹325,129.2 crore, NTPC continues to showcase stability within its 52-week range, marked by a high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55. The BSE volume recorded was 255,098 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 38.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.85 & ₹331.8 yesterday to end at ₹335.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend