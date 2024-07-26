Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock opened at ₹391.4 and closed at ₹392.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹396.4, while the low was ₹386.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹380,157.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹395 and ₹192.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,851,206 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹391.5, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹392.05
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹391.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹386.9 and ₹396.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹386.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 396.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at ₹394.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant gain of 94.52%, reaching ₹394.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.81%
|3 Months
|1.4%
|6 Months
|24.59%
|YTD
|26.03%
|1 Year
|94.52%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|396.95
|Support 1
|386.9
|Resistance 2
|401.65
|Support 2
|381.55
|Resistance 3
|407.0
|Support 3
|376.85
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹414.0, 5.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22286 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1851 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹392.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹396.4 & ₹386.65 yesterday to end at ₹392.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend