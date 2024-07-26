Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 392.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock opened at 391.4 and closed at 392.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 396.4, while the low was 386.65. The market capitalization stood at 380,157.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were 395 and 192.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,851,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:34:10 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹391.5, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹392.05

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 391.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 386.9 and 396.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 386.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 396.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:17:50 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at 394.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant gain of 94.52%, reaching 394.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.81%
3 Months1.4%
6 Months24.59%
YTD26.03%
1 Year94.52%
26 Jul 2024, 08:46:09 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1396.95Support 1386.9
Resistance 2401.65Support 2381.55
Resistance 3407.0Support 3376.85
26 Jul 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 414.0, 5.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101110
    Buy8888
    Hold1100
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jul 2024, 08:17:44 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22286 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1851 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01:32 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹392.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 396.4 & 386.65 yesterday to end at 392.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

