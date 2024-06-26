Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 362.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 365, closed at 362.75 with a high of 365 and a low of 357.75. The market cap stood at 349904.2 crore. The 52-week high was 395 and the 52-week low was 184.35. The BSE volume for NTPC was 420344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1363.88Support 1356.93
Resistance 2367.77Support 2353.87
Resistance 3370.83Support 3349.98
26 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 14.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18614 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 420 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹362.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 365 & 357.75 yesterday to end at 362.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

