Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹365, closed at ₹362.75 with a high of ₹365 and a low of ₹357.75. The market cap stood at 349904.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹395 and the 52-week low was ₹184.35. The BSE volume for NTPC was 420344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|363.88
|Support 1
|356.93
|Resistance 2
|367.77
|Support 2
|353.87
|Resistance 3
|370.83
|Support 3
|349.98
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 14.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 420 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹365 & ₹357.75 yesterday to end at ₹362.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.