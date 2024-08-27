Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹402.9 and closed at ₹401.8, experiencing a high of ₹415.8 and a low of ₹401.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹402169.23 crore. NTPC's 52-week high is ₹426.35, while its 52-week low stands at ₹215.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 918128 shares for NTPC on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|419.48
|Support 1
|406.23
|Resistance 2
|423.97
|Support 2
|397.47
|Resistance 3
|432.73
|Support 3
|392.98
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 8.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 918 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹415.8 & ₹401.2 yesterday to end at ₹414.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend