Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 401.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 402.9 and closed at 401.8, experiencing a high of 415.8 and a low of 401.2. The company has a market capitalization of 402169.23 crore. NTPC's 52-week high is 426.35, while its 52-week low stands at 215.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 918128 shares for NTPC on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1419.48Support 1406.23
Resistance 2423.97Support 2397.47
Resistance 3432.73Support 3392.98
27 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 8.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy7788
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
27 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19704 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 918 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹401.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 415.8 & 401.2 yesterday to end at 414.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

