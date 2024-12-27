Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹335.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹335.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹337.35 and a low of ₹332.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹325,129.2 crore, NTPC's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, reaching a high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55. The BSE volume for the day was 284,403 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.90%, currently trading at ₹337.45. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have risen by 9.34%, reaching ₹337.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.77%, reaching 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.08%
|3 Months
|-15.77%
|6 Months
|-11.27%
|YTD
|7.55%
|1 Year
|9.34%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.32
|Support 1
|332.17
|Resistance 2
|339.93
|Support 2
|329.63
|Resistance 3
|342.47
|Support 3
|327.02
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 38.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14281 k
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 284 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹335.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.35 & ₹332.35 yesterday to end at ₹334.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend