Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 335.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 335.75 and closed slightly lower at 335.45. The stock experienced a high of 337.35 and a low of 332.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 325,129.2 crore, NTPC's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, reaching a high of 448.3 and a low of 296.55. The BSE volume for the day was 284,403 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.90%, currently trading at 337.45. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have risen by 9.34%, reaching 337.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.77%, reaching 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.08%
3 Months-15.77%
6 Months-11.27%
YTD7.55%
1 Year9.34%
27 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.32Support 1332.17
Resistance 2339.93Support 2329.63
Resistance 3342.47Support 3327.02
27 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 38.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
27 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14281 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 284 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹335.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 337.35 & 332.35 yesterday to end at 334.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.