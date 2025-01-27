Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹325 and closed slightly lower at ₹323.65, experiencing a high of ₹329.85 and a low of ₹322.20. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹313,832.60 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 280,285 shares, reflecting active investor interest in the stock.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 39.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.85 & ₹322.20 yesterday to end at ₹323.70. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.