Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 27 Jan 2025, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 323.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 323.70 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 325 and closed slightly lower at 323.65, experiencing a high of 329.85 and a low of 322.20. The company's market capitalization stands at 313,832.60 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 280,285 shares, reflecting active investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 39.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy9887
    Hold2222
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15107 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹323.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 329.85 & 322.20 yesterday to end at 323.70. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.