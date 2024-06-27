Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 360.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock opened at 362.05 and closed at 360.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 366.9, while the low was 359.7. The market capitalization stood at 353,879.83 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC is 395 and the 52-week low is 184.35. On the BSE, a total volume of 387,840 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:19:18 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at 367.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 96.21%, reaching 367.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.7%
3 Months2.14%
6 Months19.28%
YTD17.32%
1 Year96.21%
27 Jun 2024, 08:49:54 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1368.32Support 1361.07
Resistance 2371.23Support 2356.73
Resistance 3375.57Support 3353.82
27 Jun 2024, 08:32:50 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 13.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jun 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18485 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 387 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:03:44 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹360.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 366.9 & 359.7 yesterday to end at 360.85. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

