Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock opened at ₹362.05 and closed at ₹360.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹366.9, while the low was ₹359.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹353,879.83 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC is ₹395 and the 52-week low is ₹184.35. On the BSE, a total volume of 387,840 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹367.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 96.21%, reaching ₹367.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.7%
|3 Months
|2.14%
|6 Months
|19.28%
|YTD
|17.32%
|1 Year
|96.21%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|368.32
|Support 1
|361.07
|Resistance 2
|371.23
|Support 2
|356.73
|Resistance 3
|375.57
|Support 3
|353.82
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 13.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18485 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 387 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹360.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹366.9 & ₹359.7 yesterday to end at ₹360.85. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.