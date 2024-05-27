Active Stocks
Mon May 27 2024 09:07:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.00 1.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 381.25 1.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.95 0.75%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 833.50 0.59%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 437.80 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 27 May 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 372.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 373.65 and closed at 372.30. The stock reached a high of 378 and a low of 368.70. The market capitalization of NTPC was 363,479.53 crore. The 52-week high was 380.40 and the 52-week low was 171.90. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,026,959 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 09:04:37 AM IST

Stocks to watch: NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Adani Ports, Divi's, Wipro, Nazara Tech

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 27:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-ntpc-cochin-shipyard-adani-ports-divis-wipro-nazara-27-may-2024-buzzing-stocks-q4-results-today-11716775225279.html

27 May 2024, 09:04:36 AM IST

Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying RIL, and NTPC today

Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and NTPC.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-stock-recommendations-dharmesh-shah-of-icici-securities-suggests-buying-ril-and-ntpc-tomorrow-11716630853952.html

27 May 2024, 08:46:09 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1379.1Support 1369.65
Resistance 2383.35Support 2364.45
Resistance 3388.55Support 3360.2
27 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 1.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
27 May 2024, 08:15:05 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13544 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1519 k.

27 May 2024, 08:04:43 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹372.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 378 & 368.7 yesterday to end at 372.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue