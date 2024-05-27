Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹373.65 and closed at ₹372.30. The stock reached a high of ₹378 and a low of ₹368.70. The market capitalization of NTPC was ₹363,479.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹380.40 and the 52-week low was ₹171.90. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,026,959 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|379.1
|Support 1
|369.65
|Resistance 2
|383.35
|Support 2
|364.45
|Resistance 3
|388.55
|Support 3
|360.2
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1519 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹378 & ₹368.7 yesterday to end at ₹372.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend