Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 414.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 416 and closed slightly lower at 414.75. The stock reached a high of 416.25 and a low of 409 during the trading session. NTPC's market capitalization stood at 397175.44 crore. The company's 52-week high is 426.35, while its 52-week low is 216.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 486872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18695 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 486 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹414.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 416.25 & 409 yesterday to end at 409.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

