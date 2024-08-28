Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹416 and closed slightly lower at ₹414.75. The stock reached a high of ₹416.25 and a low of ₹409 during the trading session. NTPC's market capitalization stood at ₹397175.44 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹426.35, while its 52-week low is ₹216.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 486872 shares.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 486 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹416.25 & ₹409 yesterday to end at ₹409.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend