Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 323.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened and closed at 323.70, with a high of 324.50 and a low of 314.50. The company's market capitalization stood at 312,426.60 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's stock has reached a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 423,094 shares for NTPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1326.37Support 1316.32
Resistance 2330.73Support 2310.63
Resistance 3336.42Support 3306.27
28 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 33.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101010
    Buy8987
    Hold2222
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
28 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13969 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 437 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹323.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 324.50 & 314.50 yesterday to end at 321.65. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

