Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened and closed at ₹323.70, with a high of ₹324.50 and a low of ₹314.50. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹312,426.60 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 423,094 shares for NTPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|326.37
|Support 1
|316.32
|Resistance 2
|330.73
|Support 2
|310.63
|Resistance 3
|336.42
|Support 3
|306.27
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 33.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 437 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹324.50 & ₹314.50 yesterday to end at ₹321.65. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.