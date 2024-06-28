Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened and closed at ₹364.95, with a high of ₹381 and a low of ₹364.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹365176.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹395 and the low was ₹184.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 698754 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 9.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 172.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 698 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹381 & ₹364.4 yesterday to end at ₹364.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend