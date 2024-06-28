Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 364.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened and closed at 364.95, with a high of 381 and a low of 364.4. The market capitalization stood at 365176.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 395 and the low was 184.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 698754 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 9.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
28 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 56 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20578 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 172.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 698 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹364.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 381 & 364.4 yesterday to end at 364.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

