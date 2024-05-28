Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹381.25 and closed at ₹374.85. The high for the day was ₹381.25, while the low was ₹368. The market capitalization stood at ₹358,388.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹380.4 and ₹171.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,173,773 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ntpc has increased by 0.92% and is currently trading at ₹373.00. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have seen a significant gain of 111.83%, reaching ₹373.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.91%
|3 Months
|5.72%
|6 Months
|45.59%
|YTD
|18.8%
|1 Year
|111.83%
NTPC powers ahead with plans for expansion, renewable energy business
NTPC's shares have more than doubled in the past year, and its renewable energy capacity may increase to 46% of the total capacity target by 2032.
https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/ntpc-powers-ahead-with-plans-for-expansion-renewable-energy-business-11716805547890.html
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|377.6
|Support 1
|365.1
|Resistance 2
|385.3
|Support 2
|360.3
|Resistance 3
|390.1
|Support 3
|352.6
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 0.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14045 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1173 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹374.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹381.25 & ₹368 yesterday to end at ₹374.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend