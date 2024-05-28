Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 374.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 381.25 and closed at 374.85. The high for the day was 381.25, while the low was 368. The market capitalization stood at 358,388.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were 380.4 and 171.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,173,773 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ntpc has increased by 0.92% and is currently trading at 373.00. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have seen a significant gain of 111.83%, reaching 373.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months5.72%
6 Months45.59%
YTD18.8%
1 Year111.83%
28 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST NTPC powers ahead with plans for expansion, renewable energy business

NTPC's shares have more than doubled in the past year, and its renewable energy capacity may increase to 46% of the total capacity target by 2032.

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/ntpc-powers-ahead-with-plans-for-expansion-renewable-energy-business-11716805547890.html

28 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1377.6Support 1365.1
Resistance 2385.3Support 2360.3
Resistance 3390.1Support 3352.6
28 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
28 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14045 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1173 k.

28 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹374.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 381.25 & 368 yesterday to end at 374.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.