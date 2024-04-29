Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

8 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 355.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price TodayPremium
Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 360, reached a high of 360.5, and closed at 355.75 with a low of 357.1. The market capitalization stood at 348546.66 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was 374.5 and the low was 168.3. The BSE volume for the day was 94122 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:46:26 PM IST

Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -34.29% lower than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded by 12 AM is 34.29% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 359.8, a decrease of 1.14%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:40:37 PM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc reached a peak of 360.05 and a low of 358.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 359.87 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1360.07Support 1358.72
Resistance 2360.73Support 2358.03
Resistance 3361.42Support 3357.37
29 Apr 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:20:37 PM IST

Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days351.23
10 Days356.88
20 Days348.12
50 Days339.76
100 Days321.13
300 Days273.40
29 Apr 2024, 12:13:00 PM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹359.2, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹355.75

Ntpc share price is at 359.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 353.57 and 359.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 353.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 359.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:45:07 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -30.09% lower than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded by 11 AM is 30.09% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 359, a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:34:27 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 360.27 and 357.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 357.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 360.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1359.87Support 1358.57
Resistance 2360.48Support 2357.88
Resistance 3361.17Support 3357.27
29 Apr 2024, 11:22:19 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹355.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 360.5 & 357.1 yesterday to end at 355.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

