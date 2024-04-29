Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹360, reached a high of ₹360.5, and closed at ₹355.75 with a low of ₹357.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹348546.66 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was ₹374.5 and the low was ₹168.3. The BSE volume for the day was 94122 shares traded.
Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -34.29% lower than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded by 12 AM is 34.29% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹359.8, a decrease of 1.14%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc reached a peak of 360.05 and a low of 358.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 359.87 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|360.07
|Support 1
|358.72
|Resistance 2
|360.73
|Support 2
|358.03
|Resistance 3
|361.42
|Support 3
|357.37
Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|351.23
|10 Days
|356.88
|20 Days
|348.12
|50 Days
|339.76
|100 Days
|321.13
|300 Days
|273.40
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹359.2, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹355.75
Ntpc share price is at ₹359.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹353.57 and ₹359.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹353.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 359.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -30.09% lower than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded by 11 AM is 30.09% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹359, a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 360.27 and 357.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 357.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 360.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|359.87
|Support 1
|358.57
|Resistance 2
|360.48
|Support 2
|357.88
|Resistance 3
|361.17
|Support 3
|357.27
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹355.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹360.5 & ₹357.1 yesterday to end at ₹355.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
