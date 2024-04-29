LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

8 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST Trade

Ntpc stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 355.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.