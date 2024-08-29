Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹411.4 and closed at ₹409.6. The stock reached a high of ₹414.45 and a low of ₹407.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹396,642.13 crore. NTPC's 52-week high is ₹426.35, while its 52-week low is ₹216.55. The BSE trading volume was 962,371 shares.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|412.95
|Support 1
|405.9
|Resistance 2
|417.2
|Support 2
|403.1
|Resistance 3
|420.0
|Support 3
|398.85
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹445.5, 8.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 486 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹414.45 & ₹407.85 yesterday to end at ₹409.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend