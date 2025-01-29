Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹322.10 and closed slightly lower at ₹322.05. The stock reached a high of ₹324.05 and a low of ₹308.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹308,596.40 crore, NTPC's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 871,003 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹315.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹309.75 and ₹325.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹309.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 325.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.39%, currently trading at ₹316.70. Over the past year, NTPC shares have dropped by 1.94%, also standing at ₹316.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.87%
|3 Months
|-18.24%
|6 Months
|-21.8%
|YTD
|-4.53%
|1 Year
|-1.94%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|325.45
|Support 1
|309.75
|Resistance 2
|332.5
|Support 2
|301.1
|Resistance 3
|341.15
|Support 3
|294.05
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 34.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 872 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹324.05 & ₹308.20 yesterday to end at ₹319.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend