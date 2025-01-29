Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 317.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 322.10 and closed slightly lower at 322.05. The stock reached a high of 324.05 and a low of 308.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 308,596.40 crore, NTPC's performance reflects its 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 871,003 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹315.55, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹317.95

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 315.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 309.75 and 325.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 309.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 325.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.39%, currently trading at 316.70. Over the past year, NTPC shares have dropped by 1.94%, also standing at 316.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.87%
3 Months-18.24%
6 Months-21.8%
YTD-4.53%
1 Year-1.94%
29 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1325.45Support 1309.75
Resistance 2332.5Support 2301.1
Resistance 3341.15Support 3294.05
29 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 34.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101010
    Buy8987
    Hold2222
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
29 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14666 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 872 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹322.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 324.05 & 308.20 yesterday to end at 319.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.