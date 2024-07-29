Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹395 and closed at ₹392.05. The high for the day was ₹399.5, while the low was ₹389.9. The market capitalization was ₹384,472.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹399.5 and a 52-week low of ₹192.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,184,501 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹414.0, 4.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1184 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹399.5 & ₹389.9 yesterday to end at ₹396.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend