Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹373.2 and closed at ₹369.6. The high for the day was ₹373.5, while the low was ₹364.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹354,219.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹381.25 and the 52-week low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 332,600 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1173 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹373.5 & ₹364.25 yesterday to end at ₹369.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend