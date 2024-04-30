Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at ₹363.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹360 and closed at ₹355.75. The high for the day was ₹363.55, and the low was ₹357.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹352,085.95 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹374.5 and ₹168.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 756,284 shares.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
Ntpc has a 7.50% MF holding & 17.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.55% in december to 7.50% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.03% in december to 17.85% in march quarter.
Ntpc share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
Ntpc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.98%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 5.06%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.63% and 13.22% respectively.
Ntpc share price Live : Financial performance
Ntpc has shown an EPS growth of 14.16% and a revenue growth of 17.20% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 1751317.00 cr, which is slightly lower (-0.61%) compared to the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 1.46% and a profit growth of 10.54% in the fourth quarter.
Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
The NTPC share price remained unchanged at ₹363.1 today, while its counterparts showed mixed performance. Adani Green Energy saw a decrease, but Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|363.1
|0.0
|0.0
|374.5
|171.9
|352085.95
|Adani Green Energy
|1799.8
|-6.8
|-0.38
|2016.0
|816.0
|285094.17
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|301.65
|7.95
|2.71
|298.95
|172.54
|280552.71
|Adani Power
|612.55
|17.1
|2.87
|647.0
|214.0
|236256.79
|Tata Power
|449.1
|1.0
|0.22
|451.5
|199.35
|143576.9
NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
NTPC stock reached a low of ₹359.35 and a high of ₹365.5 on the current trading day.
Ntpc share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates a potential shift in the current trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc closed today at ₹363.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹363.1
Ntpc share price closed the day at ₹363.1 - a 0.0% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 365.87 , 368.73 , 372.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 359.72 , 356.43 , 353.57.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 4.60% higher than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded until 3 PM is 4.60% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹363.1, showing no change. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc Live Updates
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹363.55, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹363.1
Ntpc share price is at ₹363.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹358.78 and ₹365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|351.23
|10 Days
|356.88
|20 Days
|348.12
|50 Days
|339.76
|100 Days
|321.13
|300 Days
|273.81
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 31.85% higher than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded by 2 PM is 31.85% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹363.5, up by 0.11%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 365.03 and 362.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 362.73 and selling near the hourly resistance of 365.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.7
|Support 1
|363.45
|Resistance 2
|365.2
|Support 2
|362.7
|Resistance 3
|365.95
|Support 3
|362.2
Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹364, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹363.1
Ntpc share price is at ₹364 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹358.78 and ₹365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 88.87% higher than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded by 1 PM is 88.87% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹363.95, up by 0.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.
Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving within the range of 365.27 and 361.22 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 361.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 365.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.03
|Support 1
|362.73
|Resistance 2
|366.07
|Support 2
|361.47
|Resistance 3
|367.33
|Support 3
|360.43
Ntpc share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.13%
An increase in futures price coupled with reduced open interest in Ntpc indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
NTPC stock reached a high of ₹365.5 and a low of ₹359.35 on the current trading day.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 150.66% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of NTPC by 12 AM is 150.66% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹364.5 showing a 0.39% increase. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc reached a high of 363.95 and a low of 359.9 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 361.58 and 362.92, suggesting a positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.27
|Support 1
|361.22
|Resistance 2
|366.63
|Support 2
|358.53
|Resistance 3
|369.32
|Support 3
|357.17
Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|351.23
|10 Days
|356.88
|20 Days
|348.12
|50 Days
|339.76
|100 Days
|321.13
|300 Days
|273.81
Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹363.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹363.1
Ntpc share price is at ₹363.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹358.78 and ₹365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 89.65% higher than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded until 11 AM is 89.65% higher than yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹362, up by -0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc reached a high of 361.8 and a low of 359.35 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 360.48 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 359.37 and 357.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.58
|Support 1
|359.13
|Resistance 2
|362.92
|Support 2
|358.02
|Resistance 3
|364.03
|Support 3
|356.68
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹360.15, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹363.1
Ntpc share price is at ₹360.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹358.78 and ₹365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.88% to ₹359.9, while other companies like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|359.9
|-3.2
|-0.88
|374.5
|171.9
|348983.01
|Adani Green Energy
|1815.55
|8.95
|0.5
|2016.0
|816.0
|287589.02
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|298.7
|5.0
|1.7
|298.95
|172.54
|277809.04
|Adani Power
|607.55
|12.1
|2.03
|647.0
|214.0
|234328.33
|Tata Power
|453.7
|5.6
|1.25
|451.5
|199.35
|145047.52
Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 51.05% higher than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded by 10 AM is 51.05% higher than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹361.35, showing an increase of -0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc touched a high of 364.75 & a low of 361.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|363.73
|Support 1
|360.48
|Resistance 2
|365.87
|Support 2
|359.37
|Resistance 3
|366.98
|Support 3
|357.23
Ntpc Live Updates
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of NTPC is down by 0.08% at ₹362.8, while its counterparts like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.29% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|362.8
|-0.3
|-0.08
|374.5
|171.9
|351795.05
|Adani Green Energy
|1822.35
|15.75
|0.87
|2016.0
|816.0
|288666.16
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|296.45
|2.75
|0.94
|298.95
|172.54
|275716.4
|Adani Power
|612.0
|16.55
|2.78
|647.0
|214.0
|236044.66
|Tata Power
|452.0
|3.9
|0.87
|451.5
|199.35
|144504.03
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%
An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Ntpc, indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is reaching a peak or may potentially reverse direction in the near future.
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹364, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹363.1
Ntpc share price is at ₹364 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹358.78 and ₹365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹363.65. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have surged by 111.05% to ₹363.65, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.86%
|3 Months
|7.76%
|6 Months
|54.73%
|YTD
|16.66%
|1 Year
|111.05%
Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.48
|Support 1
|358.78
|Resistance 2
|367.92
|Support 2
|354.52
|Resistance 3
|372.18
|Support 3
|352.08
Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18191 k
The trading volume yesterday was 20.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 756 k.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹355.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹363.55 & ₹357.1 yesterday to end at ₹355.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
