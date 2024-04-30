Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 363.1, up 0% from yesterday's 363.1

30 Apr 2024

Livemint
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 363.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened at 360 and closed at 355.75. The high for the day was 363.55, and the low was 357.1. The market capitalization stood at 352,085.95 crores. The 52-week high and low were 374.5 and 168.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 756,284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Ntpc has a 7.50% MF holding & 17.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.55% in december to 7.50% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.03% in december to 17.85% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:33 PM IST Ntpc share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Ntpc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.98%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 5.06%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.63% and 13.22% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:07 PM IST Ntpc share price Live : Financial performance

Ntpc has shown an EPS growth of 14.16% and a revenue growth of 17.20% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 1751317.00 cr, which is slightly lower (-0.61%) compared to the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 1.46% and a profit growth of 10.54% in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 1.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 06:04 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

The NTPC share price remained unchanged at 363.1 today, while its counterparts showed mixed performance. Adani Green Energy saw a decrease, but Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC363.10.00.0374.5171.9352085.95
Adani Green Energy1799.8-6.8-0.382016.0816.0285094.17
Power Grid Corporation Of India301.657.952.71298.95172.54280552.71
Adani Power612.5517.12.87647.0214.0236256.79
Tata Power449.11.00.22451.5199.35143576.9
30 Apr 2024, 05:35 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

NTPC stock reached a low of 359.35 and a high of 365.5 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:30 PM IST Ntpc share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates a potential shift in the current trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc closed today at ₹363.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc share price closed the day at 363.1 - a 0.0% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 365.87 , 368.73 , 372.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 359.72 , 356.43 , 353.57.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 4.60% higher than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded until 3 PM is 4.60% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 363.1, showing no change. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹363.55, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc share price is at 363.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 358.78 and 365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days351.23
10 Days356.88
20 Days348.12
50 Days339.76
100 Days321.13
300 Days273.81
30 Apr 2024, 02:53 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 31.85% higher than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded by 2 PM is 31.85% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 363.5, up by 0.11%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 365.03 and 362.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 362.73 and selling near the hourly resistance of 365.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.7Support 1363.45
Resistance 2365.2Support 2362.7
Resistance 3365.95Support 3362.2
30 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹364, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc share price is at 364 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 358.78 and 365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:48 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 88.87% higher than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded by 1 PM is 88.87% higher than yesterday, with the price at 363.95, up by 0.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37 PM IST Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving within the range of 365.27 and 361.22 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 361.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 365.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.03Support 1362.73
Resistance 2366.07Support 2361.47
Resistance 3367.33Support 3360.43
30 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST Ntpc share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.13%

An increase in futures price coupled with reduced open interest in Ntpc indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

NTPC stock reached a high of 365.5 and a low of 359.35 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 150.66% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of NTPC by 12 AM is 150.66% higher than yesterday, with the price at 364.5 showing a 0.39% increase. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc reached a high of 363.95 and a low of 359.9 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 361.58 and 362.92, suggesting a positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.27Support 1361.22
Resistance 2366.63Support 2358.53
Resistance 3369.32Support 3357.17
30 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days351.23
10 Days356.88
20 Days348.12
50 Days339.76
100 Days321.13
300 Days273.81
30 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹363.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc share price is at 363.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 358.78 and 365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 89.65% higher than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded until 11 AM is 89.65% higher than yesterday, with the price currently trading at 362, up by -0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc reached a high of 361.8 and a low of 359.35 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 360.48 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 359.37 and 357.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.58Support 1359.13
Resistance 2362.92Support 2358.02
Resistance 3364.03Support 3356.68
30 Apr 2024, 11:25 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹360.15, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc share price is at 360.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 358.78 and 365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:14 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.88% to 359.9, while other companies like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC359.9-3.2-0.88374.5171.9348983.01
Adani Green Energy1815.558.950.52016.0816.0287589.02
Power Grid Corporation Of India298.75.01.7298.95172.54277809.04
Adani Power607.5512.12.03647.0214.0234328.33
Tata Power453.75.61.25451.5199.35145047.52
30 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 51.05% higher than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded by 10 AM is 51.05% higher than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 361.35, showing an increase of -0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:35 AM IST Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc touched a high of 364.75 & a low of 361.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1363.73Support 1360.48
Resistance 2365.87Support 2359.37
Resistance 3366.98Support 3357.23
30 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of NTPC is down by 0.08% at 362.8, while its counterparts like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.29% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC362.8-0.3-0.08374.5171.9351795.05
Adani Green Energy1822.3515.750.872016.0816.0288666.16
Power Grid Corporation Of India296.452.750.94298.95172.54275716.4
Adani Power612.016.552.78647.0214.0236044.66
Tata Power452.03.90.87451.5199.35144504.03
30 Apr 2024, 09:45 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%

An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Ntpc, indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is reaching a peak or may potentially reverse direction in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹364, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹363.1

Ntpc share price is at 364 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 358.78 and 365.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 358.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 363.65. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have surged by 111.05% to 363.65, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.86%
3 Months7.76%
6 Months54.73%
YTD16.66%
1 Year111.05%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.48Support 1358.78
Resistance 2367.92Support 2354.52
Resistance 3372.18Support 3352.08
30 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18191 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 756 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹355.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 363.55 & 357.1 yesterday to end at 355.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

