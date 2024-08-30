Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened and closed at ₹409.05. The stock reached a high of ₹412.5 and a low of ₹403.6. NTPC's market capitalization stood at ₹397,563.31 crore. It has a 52-week high of ₹426.35 and a 52-week low of ₹216.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 569,236 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-reliance-tata-steel-lic-ntpc-spicejet-and-more-11724986740177.html
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|412.95
|Support 1
|405.9
|Resistance 2
|417.2
|Support 2
|403.1
|Resistance 3
|420.0
|Support 3
|398.85
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹445.5, 8.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 486 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹412.5 & ₹403.6 yesterday to end at ₹410. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend