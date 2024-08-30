Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 409.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened and closed at 409.05. The stock reached a high of 412.5 and a low of 403.6. NTPC's market capitalization stood at 397,563.31 crore. It has a 52-week high of 426.35 and a 52-week low of 216.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 569,236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Tata Steel, LIC, NTPC, SpiceJet and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-reliance-tata-steel-lic-ntpc-spicejet-and-more-11724986740177.html

30 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1412.95Support 1405.9
Resistance 2417.2Support 2403.1
Resistance 3420.0Support 3398.85
30 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 445.5, 8.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11121111
    Buy7788
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
30 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18695 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 486 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹409.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 412.5 & 403.6 yesterday to end at 410. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

