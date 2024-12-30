Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹337.6 and closed lower at ₹334.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹340 and a low of ₹334.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹324,498.9 crore, NTPC continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55, with a BSE volume of 224,861 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹336.60. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have seen a rise of 6.72%, reaching ₹336.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.71%
|3 Months
|-16.63%
|6 Months
|-11.46%
|YTD
|7.67%
|1 Year
|6.72%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|339.07
|Support 1
|333.27
|Resistance 2
|342.43
|Support 2
|330.83
|Resistance 3
|344.87
|Support 3
|327.47
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 38.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13888 k
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹334.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹340 & ₹334.3 yesterday to end at ₹335. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend