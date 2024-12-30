Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 334.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 337.6 and closed lower at 334.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 340 and a low of 334.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 324,498.9 crore, NTPC continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 448.3 and a low of 296.55, with a BSE volume of 224,861 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at 336.60. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have seen a rise of 6.72%, reaching 336.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.71%
3 Months-16.63%
6 Months-11.46%
YTD7.67%
1 Year6.72%
30 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1339.07Support 1333.27
Resistance 2342.43Support 2330.83
Resistance 3344.87Support 3327.47
30 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 38.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
30 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13888 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹334.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 340 & 334.3 yesterday to end at 335. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

