Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC's shares opened at ₹319 and closed slightly lower at ₹317.95. The stock experienced a high of ₹322.60 and a low of ₹313.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹311,505.40 crore, NTPC's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 427,637 shares for the day.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 33.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 427 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹322.60 & ₹313.45 yesterday to end at ₹321.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend