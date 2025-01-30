Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 317.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.20 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC's shares opened at 319 and closed slightly lower at 317.95. The stock experienced a high of 322.60 and a low of 313.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 311,505.40 crore, NTPC's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 427,637 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 33.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101010
    Buy8987
    Hold2222
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
30 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15083 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 427 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹317.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 322.60 & 313.45 yesterday to end at 321.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

