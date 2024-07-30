Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹404.45 and closed at ₹396.5. The high for the day was ₹408.2 and the low was ₹392.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹381,903.2 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹399.5 and the low at ₹192.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,360,982 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|404.15
|Support 1
|388.5
|Resistance 2
|414.05
|Support 2
|382.75
|Resistance 3
|419.8
|Support 3
|372.85
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹414.0, 5.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1360 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹408.2 & ₹392.5 yesterday to end at ₹393.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend