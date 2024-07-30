Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 396.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 404.45 and closed at 396.5. The high for the day was 408.2 and the low was 392.5. The market capitalization stood at 381,903.2 crore. The 52-week high was at 399.5 and the low at 192.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,360,982 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1404.15Support 1388.5
Resistance 2414.05Support 2382.75
Resistance 3419.8Support 3372.85
30 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 414.0, 5.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
30 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20703 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1360 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹396.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 408.2 & 392.5 yesterday to end at 393.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.