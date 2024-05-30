Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC's stock opened at ₹362.2 and closed at ₹365.3. The stock reached a high of ₹366.35 and a low of ₹360.05. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹353,443.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹381.25 and the 52-week low is ₹171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 269,818 on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC stock price decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at ₹362.85. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant increase of 106.22% to ₹362.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.08% to reach 22704.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.47%
|3 Months
|6.16%
|6 Months
|41.1%
|YTD
|17.18%
|1 Year
|106.22%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|367.2
|Support 1
|360.85
|Resistance 2
|369.95
|Support 2
|357.25
|Resistance 3
|373.55
|Support 3
|354.5
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹366.35 & ₹360.05 yesterday to end at ₹365.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend