Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 365.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC's stock opened at 362.2 and closed at 365.3. The stock reached a high of 366.35 and a low of 360.05. The market capitalization of NTPC is 353,443.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 381.25 and the 52-week low is 171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 269,818 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC stock price decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at 362.85. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant increase of 106.22% to 362.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.08% to reach 22704.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.47%
3 Months6.16%
6 Months41.1%
YTD17.18%
1 Year106.22%
30 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1367.2Support 1360.85
Resistance 2369.95Support 2357.25
Resistance 3373.55Support 3354.5
30 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 1.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
30 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14211 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.

30 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹365.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 366.35 & 360.05 yesterday to end at 365.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

