Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 335 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 335.6 and closed at 335. The stock reached a high of 336.8 and a low of 329.7, with a trading volume of 310,224 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at 324,838.3 crore. NTPC's stock has seen a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 296.55, reflecting its performance over the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹335 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 336.8 & 329.7 yesterday to end at 331.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

