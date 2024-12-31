Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹335.6 and closed at ₹335. The stock reached a high of ₹336.8 and a low of ₹329.7, with a trading volume of 310,224 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at ₹324,838.3 crore. NTPC's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55, reflecting its performance over the past year.
31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹335 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.8 & ₹329.7 yesterday to end at ₹331.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend