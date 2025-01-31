Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹322.95 and closed lower at ₹321.20, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹326.90 and a low of ₹321.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹313,202.30 crore, NTPC's stock performance is notable considering its 52-week high of ₹448.30 and low of ₹296.85. The BSE volume for the day was 228,193 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|326.38
|Support 1
|320.73
|Resistance 2
|329.42
|Support 2
|318.12
|Resistance 3
|332.03
|Support 3
|315.08
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 32.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹326.90 & ₹321.15 yesterday to end at ₹323.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend