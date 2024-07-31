LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock rises as market sentiment improves

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 406.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.