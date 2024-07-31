Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock rises as market sentiment improves

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 406.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 398, reached a high of 412.6, and a low of 396.35 before closing at 393.85. The market capitalization stood at 394,557.34 crore with a 52-week high of 408.2 and a low of 209.75. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,023,115 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹413.85, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹406.9

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 413.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 398.4 and 414.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 398.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 414.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The NTPC share price increased by 0.77% today, reaching 410.05. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 86.38% to 410.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.41%
3 Months2.45%
6 Months29.01%
YTD30.79%
1 Year86.38%
31 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1414.1Support 1398.4
Resistance 2421.25Support 2389.85
Resistance 3429.8Support 3382.7
31 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 441.0, 8.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
31 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21262 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹393.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 412.6 & 396.35 yesterday to end at 406.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

