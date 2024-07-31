Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock rises as market sentiment improves

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹398, reached a high of ₹412.6, and a low of ₹396.35 before closing at ₹393.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹394,557.34 crore with a 52-week high of ₹408.2 and a low of ₹209.75. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,023,115 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹413.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹398.4 and ₹414.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹398.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 414.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The NTPC share price increased by 0.77% today, reaching ₹410.05. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 86.38% to ₹410.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.41%
|3 Months
|2.45%
|6 Months
|29.01%
|YTD
|30.79%
|1 Year
|86.38%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-30-july-2024-tata-motors-ntpc-lti-mindtree-cipla-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11722335599769.html
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ntpc-shares-rise-5-to-hit-fresh-record-high-after-brokerages-raise-target-price-11722336532284.html
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|414.1
|Support 1
|398.4
|Resistance 2
|421.25
|Support 2
|389.85
|Resistance 3
|429.8
|Support 3
|382.7
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹441.0, 8.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹412.6 & ₹396.35 yesterday to end at ₹406.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend