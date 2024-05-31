Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹364.9 and closed at ₹364.6, with a high of ₹364.9 and a low of ₹357.25. The market capitalization was ₹349,079.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹381.25 and a low of ₹171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,289,407 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹364.8, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹360
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹363.88 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹368.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹368.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at ₹363.50. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have gained 106.90% to reach ₹363.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.38%
|3 Months
|5.17%
|6 Months
|37.66%
|YTD
|15.6%
|1 Year
|106.9%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|363.88
|Support 1
|356.23
|Resistance 2
|368.17
|Support 2
|352.87
|Resistance 3
|371.53
|Support 3
|348.58
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 2.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13493 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1289 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹364.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹364.9 & ₹357.25 yesterday to end at ₹364.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.