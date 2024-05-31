Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Trade

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 360 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.