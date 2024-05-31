Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 09:44:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.70 0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 934.50 1.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.90 1.08%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,123.50 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 360 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 364.9 and closed at 364.6, with a high of 364.9 and a low of 357.25. The market capitalization was 349,079.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 381.25 and a low of 171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,289,407 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:39:10 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹364.8, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹360

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 363.88 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 368.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 368.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:21:23 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at 363.50. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have gained 106.90% to reach 363.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.38%
3 Months5.17%
6 Months37.66%
YTD15.6%
1 Year106.9%
31 May 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST

Macawber Beekay to Set Up Three More Green Coal Projects for NTPC

https://www.livemint.com/brand-stories/macawber-beekay-to-set-up-three-more-green-coal-projects-for-ntpc-11716978627945.html

31 May 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1363.88Support 1356.23
Resistance 2368.17Support 2352.87
Resistance 3371.53Support 3348.58
31 May 2024, 08:33:18 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 2.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
31 May 2024, 08:21:28 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13493 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1289 k.

31 May 2024, 08:06:48 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹364.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 364.9 & 357.25 yesterday to end at 364.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

