NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 163.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.45 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA Stock Price Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close price of NYKAA was 163.2. The stock had a high of 163.4 and a low of 159.5. The market capitalization of NYKAA is 46093.33 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 195.4, and the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA on that day was 461,241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST NYKAA share price NSE Live :NYKAA trading at ₹161.45, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹163.2

As of the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is 161.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.75.

06 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA closed at ₹163.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nykaa on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 461,241. The closing price for the shares was 163.2.

