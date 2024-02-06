NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Plunges in Trading Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close price of NYKAA was ₹163.2. The stock had a high of ₹163.4 and a low of ₹159.5. The market capitalization of NYKAA is ₹46093.33 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹195.4, and the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA on that day was 461,241 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is ₹161.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.75.
On the last day of trading for Nykaa on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 461,241. The closing price for the shares was ₹163.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!