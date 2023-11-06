NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Nykaa's stock opened at ₹142 and closed at ₹140.3. The stock had a high of ₹147.45 and a low of ₹141.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Nykaa is ₹41,745.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹224.65, while the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa shares was 246,729 shares.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|139.83
|10 Days
|140.12
|20 Days
|143.71
|50 Days
|143.45
|100 Days
|143.68
|300 Days
|138.91
The stock price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures reached a low of ₹141.6 and a high of ₹147.45 for the day.
The current stock price of NYKAA is ₹146.55, which represents a 4.45% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 6.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|146.5
|6.2
|4.42
|224.65
|114.3
|41788.34
|MSTC
|440.05
|-3.05
|-0.69
|532.75
|239.65
|3097.95
|Spencer'S Retail
|68.21
|-0.27
|-0.39
|79.5
|51.52
|614.79
|Intrasoft Technologies
|121.2
|-6.0
|-4.72
|177.6
|95.0
|178.55
|Istreet Network
|2.4
|0.0
|0.0
|3.16
|1.41
|5.11
