NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:31 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 4.45 %. The stock closed at 140.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.55 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day of trading, Nykaa's stock opened at 142 and closed at 140.3. The stock had a high of 147.45 and a low of 141.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Nykaa is 41,745.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 224.65, while the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa shares was 246,729 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 01:31 PM IST NYKAA share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days139.83
10 Days140.12
20 Days143.71
50 Days143.45
100 Days143.68
300 Days138.91
06 Nov 2023, 01:17 PM IST FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures reached a low of 141.6 and a high of 147.45 for the day.

06 Nov 2023, 01:09 PM IST NYKAA share price NSE Live :NYKAA trading at ₹146.55, up 4.45% from yesterday's ₹140.3

The current stock price of NYKAA is 146.55, which represents a 4.45% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 6.25.

06 Nov 2023, 12:53 PM IST NYKAA Live Updates

06 Nov 2023, 12:41 PM IST NYKAA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
FSN E-Commerce Ventures146.56.24.42224.65114.341788.34
MSTC440.05-3.05-0.69532.75239.653097.95
Spencer'S Retail68.21-0.27-0.3979.551.52614.79
Intrasoft Technologies121.2-6.0-4.72177.695.0178.55
Istreet Network2.40.00.03.161.415.11
06 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹140.3 on last trading day

On the last day of NYKAA's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 246,729. The closing price of the shares was 140.3.

